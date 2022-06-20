SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man accused in the death of another man while playing with a rifle was found guilty Monday of manslaughter in a bench trial in Caddo District Court.
LaTroy Derez Smith Jr., 21, was one of four men playing with an assault-style rifle in an apartment in the 6100 block of LaTierra Street on Oct. 27, 2019. The men, self-described as friends, were fascinated by the rifle and passed it to one another.
Smith was pointing the rifle at one of the other men and pulled the trigger, at which point the weapon discharged. Smith claimed he turned at the sound of one of the other men's voices and, distracted, accidentally pointed the gun Dayton DeShawn Washington, 18, killing him.
District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr. heard six witnesses, including one eyewitness, as well as Smith's recorded confession, before returning his verdict of guilty as charged.
Smith will return to Hathaway's court June 29 for sentencing. The sentence for manslaughter is imprisonment for up to 40 years.