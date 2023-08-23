SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man accused of forcing sex acts on an unconscious female relative was convicted in Caddo District Court Wednesday on four felony charges.
The 10-woman, two-man jury in District Judge Chris Victory's court found Erick Lamond Williams, 46, guilty of the April 24, 2022 attack on the woman while she was inebriated.
Williams was charged with third-degree rape, crime against nature, simple escape and resisting an officer with force or violence.
The jury determined Williams raped the woman as another resident in the apartment captured the sex acts in photos and video. After his arrest, Williams escaped from police custody and while resisting, broke an arm of one of the police officers involved.
For the rape conviction, he faces up to 25 years in prison. For the crime against nature conviction, he faces up to five years in prison. For the escape, he faces two to five years in prison, while the resisting conviction has a one to three-year sentence. However, the state plans to file a habitual offender bill that would increase the sentencing to 25 years to life.
Williams will return to Victory's courtroom Sept. 27 for sentencing.
Williams was prosecuted by assistant district attorneys Sam Crichton and Victoria Washington. He was defended by Michael Enright and Stephen Folk-Cruthirds.