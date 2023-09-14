SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man arrested earlier this year after a routine traffic stop turned up a firearm was convicted Thursday in Caddo District Court.
Justin Sloan, 33, was a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Sloan was convicted of possession of the Schedule 4 dangerous controlled substance Alprazolam in 2015, forming the underlying crime for the charge.
Sloan, who had been stopped by police at Clarke Boulevard and Alton Vista Street June 4, 2023 for not having a vehicle inspection sticker, had smoked marijuana and possessed a loaded .40 caliber handgun that was found in the vehicle.
When Sloan returns court, he faces at least five years and up to 20 years in prison, without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.