SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man who photographed himself and his wife engaging in simulated sex acts in front of tender-age children was found guilty in Caddo District Court Wednesday.
Tony Darrell James, 34, faces a sentence of up to 25 years in prison when he returns to face District Judge Katherine Dorroh on Sept. 30. The statutory punishments for the crimes for which he was convicted are up to seven years at hard labor for indecent behavior with a juvenile and two to 25 years for indecent behavior with a juvenile under the age of 13.
Court records show the crimes occurred between Jan. 1, 2016 and June 6, 2018 in the family's home on West College Street. James photographed himself and his wife in simulated sexual positions in front of children ages 6, 8 and 13, according to a press release from the Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office. While visiting, a relative of the wife saw the pictures displayed on a wall and reported this to the Department of Children and Family Services, the press release adds.
The wife previously pleaded guilty to one count of molestation of a juvenile and was not called as a witness.