SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveporter Mister Michael Ford was convicted of seven separate drug and gun charges in Caddo District Court Tuesday.
Ford, 40, was found guilty as charged by a six-man, six-woman jury in District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett's courtroom after just under 50 minutes of deliberation.
He was charged with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and with the illegal carrying of weapons while in possession of a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun and methamphetamine.
He also faced five separate counts of possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon, for possession of a Century Arms AK handgun, a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun, a Titan .25-caliber ACP handgun, a Raven .25-caliber ACP handgun and a Taurus 40-caliber handgun.
The jury heard that on June 8 law enforcement officials conducted a routine residence compliance check at Ford's home in the 3400 block of Catherine Street and discovered more than 110 grams of methamphetamine, as well as five firearms in his bedroom. That prompted probation officers with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office to open a narcotics investigation and secure a search warrant, finding additional methamphetamine, packing material, digital scales and $381 in U.S. currency.
Ford returns to face Judge Waddell Garrett on May 17 for sentencing.
For his conviction on the meth distribution charge, Ford faces one to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000. For his conviction of illegal carrying of weapons charge, he faces 5 to 10 years without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence, and a fine of up to $10,000.
For each of the five gun possession charges, Ford faces five to 20 years without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence, and a fine of from $1,000 to $5,000.
Ford was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Erica Jefferson and Ross Owen. He was defended by Ben Langford.