SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man faces up to two decades in prison, as well as a fine, following his conviction on a weapons charge in Caddo District Court Thursday, July 23, 2020.
Melvin Burks, 37, was found guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm, by the six-man, six-woman jury in District Judge Katherine Clark Dorroh's courtroom. The trial began Monday, July 20, 2020.
The jury determined that on January 22, 2019, Burks fired several shots at 75-year-old Army veteran Jessie Green, striking Green in the shoulder. Shreveport Police officers were dispatched to the shooting, at a residence on Hardy Street. Burks fled on foot, but was arrested by police later that day.
Burks faces a sentence of imprisonment for five to 20 years at hard labor without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence, and a fine of $1,000, or both, when he returns to face Judge Dorroh August 5, 2020.