SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man pleaded guilty in Caddo District Court Monday to killing a woman in the Highland neighborhood.
Then on Tuesday, Ricky Dewayne Wafer, 36, pleaded guilty as a habitual offender, based on a 2011 robbery conviction. Caddo District Judge Ramona Emanuel sentenced Wafer to 80 years in prison, which is the maximum allowed by law. He was scheduled to go to trial on Monday.
The manslaughter conviction was in connection with the September 18, 2019 gunshot slaying of Princess Cooper, 25.
Cooper was shot at the intersection of Gilbert Drive and Egan Street. A Shreveport police officer patrolling the area heard the shots and responded. The officer attempted to perform lifesaving measures on Cooper but was unsuccessful.
Wafer was arrested a few days later.
Assistant district attorneys Christopher Bowman and Brittany Arvie prosecuted the case. Katie Ferguson and Royal Alexander defended Wafer.