SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man ran his pickup into a Wendy's restaurant on Pines Road Sunday evening.
According to witnesses, the man identified by police as James Warner, 49, was speeding through a Walmart parking lot before running a stop sign. Warner proceeded to turn the steering wheel before losing control of the vehicle.
One female passenger fled the scene and the other female passenger was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.
Warner was booked into a city jail on charges of driving under the influence, no proof of insurance, failure to register a vehicle and careless operation. Warner's bond has been set at $9,500.