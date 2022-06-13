MANSFIELD, La. -- A Shreveport man died and three people were injured Sunday night in a two-vehicle crash in Mansfield.
State police said Donte Mack, 27, was transported from the scene and pronounced dead at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport.
Arteaetear Franklin, 54, of Mansfield and his two passengers were taken to DeSoto Regional Health System for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The crash happened just after 7 p.m. when state police said Franklin failed to yield at the stop sign on Kyle Porter Road and pulled into the path of Mack, who was northbound on U.S. Highway 171. Mack, who was driving a 2020 Kia Rio, ran off the road. He was not wearing a seat belt, state police said.
Seat belt use of Franklin, who was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche, and his two passengers, is unknown.