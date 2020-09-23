SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man died following a head-on collision in south Caddo Parish Wednesday morning, said Sheriff Steve Prator.
The crash occurred at approximately 8:30 a.m. in the 9500 block of Highway 1.
Witnesses said the driver of a southbound car crossed the center line and struck a northbound vehicle, according to Cpl. Timothy Johns.
The driver of the first car was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport but later died.
The driver of the second vehicle was taken to Willis-Knighton Pierremont where she is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.