SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Ohio after Caddo detectives allegedly found over a thousand videos and photos of child pornography and animal sexual abuse in his possession, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office.
During a forensic investigation, CPSO Det. Thomas Lites said he discovered Darren Dew, 32, had downloaded, saved and uploaded pornography involving children as young as three years old. Lites also found evidence of a dog being sexually abused.
Dew fled to Ohio shortly after finding out about the investigation. He was arrested on Tuesday and will be extradited to Caddo Correctional Center, where he faces 1,694 counts of child pornography and one count of animal sexual abuse.