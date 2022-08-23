SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo sheriff's detectives have found new evidence in a child pornography and animal sexual abuse case against a Shreveport man, Sheriff Steve Prator said Tuesday in a news release.
Jacob Butler, 25, was is charged with 141 counts of pornography involving juveniles and 79 counts of sexual abuse of an animal.
During the initial investigation, Caddo detectives searched Butler's devices and found 29 images of child pornography involving children as young as 4 years old, and 41 images depicting sexual abuse of dogs and horses, Prator said.
Butler was arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on Monday. He remains in jail without bond.