A Shreveport man currently jailed in connection with a February business burglary, now faces mounting charges after authorities link him to additional crime.
Back on February 26, 2017, Shreveport Police patrol officers were dispatched to the Great Raft Brewing Company relative to a burglary at the business. In speaking with employees, officers were provided video surveillance of a man who is seen riding a bicycle through the company’s parking lot and later returns with a blunt object and breaks the window to the building gaining entry. Once inside the business, the man attempts to steal money from cash registers; however, there was no money take. The frustrated man is seen leaving the building, riding off on a bicycle
Minutes later, the same suspect is captured on surveillance video committing yet another business burglary, this time of the Monjunis restaurant located on Louisiana Avenue. The suspect was identified as 38 year old Morris Edwards and after authorities review of the surveillance video from the Monjunis burglary, detectives were able to make the connection with Morris and the Great Raft burglary. Morris, who was already jailed for the Monjunis break-in, was additionally charged with simple burglary for his alleged role in the Great Raft Brewing company.