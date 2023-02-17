SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Parish sheriff's detectives have found new evidence in a child pornography and animal sexual abuse case against a Shreveport man, Sheriff Steve Prator said Friday in a news release.
Christopher Canizares, 43, now faces 1,206 counts of pornography involving juveniles, including multimedia depicting -2 to 5-year-old children, and 24 counts of sexual abuse of an animal involving images and video of people having sex with horses.
The initial investigation showed Canizares possessed and distributed the same type of material and was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center (CCC) on Feb. 9, for four counts of pornography involving juveniles and 12 counts of sexual abuse of an animal.
He was jailed at CCC with a $1.6 million bond when the new charges were added.