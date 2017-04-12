A Shreveport man faces a fraud charge after allegedly failing to complete work that he started for a customer nearly two years ago.

Dale Mitchell, owner of A.S.A.P. Construction, is charged with residential contractor fraud in connection with a case investigated by the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office.

Mitchell was hired in June 2015 to repair storm damage to the victim's roof, fence, backyard canopy and patio, and to lay a concrete slab.  Mitchell was paid up front to complete the work.  The victim said he started the work but after a month they were no longer in contact, and she was forced to hire someone else.  The loss to the victim was $16,302. 

Shreveport police arrested him on similar but unrelated charges earlier this month.

Caddo Sheriff's Detective Jeremy Edward investigated the case and said Mitchell does not have a contractor’s license with the State of Louisiana.  

