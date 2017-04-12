A Shreveport man faces a fraud charge after allegedly failing to complete work that he started for a customer nearly two years ago.
Dale Mitchell, owner of A.S.A.P. Construction, is charged with residential contractor fraud in connection with a case investigated by the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office.
Mitchell was hired in June 2015 to repair storm damage to the victim's roof, fence, backyard canopy and patio, and to lay a concrete slab. Mitchell was paid up front to complete the work. The victim said he started the work but after a month they were no longer in contact, and she was forced to hire someone else. The loss to the victim was $16,302.
Shreveport police arrested him on similar but unrelated charges earlier this month.
Caddo Sheriff's Detective Jeremy Edward investigated the case and said Mitchell does not have a contractor’s license with the State of Louisiana.