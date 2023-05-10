SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man faces decades in prison following his convictions on numerous drug and gun charges in Caddo District Court Tuesday.
Robert Green, 36, was found guilty of three felony drug charges by the five-man, seven-woman jury in District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett's courtroom. The same jury found Green responsively guilty of two lesser felony attempt charges. Deliberations lasted three hours.
The charges Green was found guilty of were possession with intent to distribute the Schedule II controlled dangerous substance methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute the Schedule II controlled dangerous substance cocaine and possession with intent to distribute the Schedule I controlled dangerous substance marijuana.
For the first conviction, he faces one to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000 when he returns to court May 30. For each of the other two convictions he faces one to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.
The responsively guilty determinations were for attempted possession of a firearm or carrying of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon, a Smith and Wesson handgun, and illegal carrying of weapons while in possession of controlled dangerous substances, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana.
For the attempted possession of a weapon by a convicted felon he faces up to 10 years at hard labor, without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence and a fine of up to $2,500. For the attempted possession of weapons while in possession of controlled dangerous substances he faces up to five years at hard labor, without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence and a fine of up to $5,000.
Green's arrest happened on Dec. 9, 2021, when Caddo Parish deputies surveilled a house in the 4200 block of Joe Louis Street following a Crimestoppers tips. They saw a Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by a man later identified as Robert Green, pull up.
Green left the Tahoe with a multi-colored backpack. He and a passenger, later identified as Tremaine Foster, walked to the back of the house, coming out front about 10 minutes later with Green wearing the backpack. He put the backpack in the Tahoe and then drove off, which observing deputies radioed to other agents.
Later, deputies conducted a traffic stop on the Tahoe in the 3200 block of Fulton after observing the driver speeding and failing to use turn signals. Agents smelled marijuana and conducted a probable-cause search of the vehicle and backpack, during which cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamine were found, along with packaging material and digital scales. Agents also recovered a Smith and Wesson handgun.
Green was prosecuted by assistant district attorneys Ross Owen, Erica Jefferson and Michael Anderson. He was defended by Lauren Anderson.