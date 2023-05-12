SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man who claimed self-defense to justify a fatal shooting two years ago was found guilty of second-degree murder by a jury in Caddo District Court on Friday.
Emmanuel Dewayne Johnson, 31, was convicted of shooting Patrick Lynn Goines, 32, on July 21, 2021 at a gas station in the 2800 block of Hilry Huckaby III Drive in north Shreveport.
The jury in District Judge Chris Victory's court unanimous came to a guilty-as-charged determination.
On the date of the murder, Johnson left the gas station convenience store and opened the passenger door of Goines' car. He went back in to make a purchase, returned to the car, and opened the passenger door again. Goines got out of the car with a firearm, and Johnson opened fire.
Goines was shot four times in the head, chest, and heart.
Despite Johnson's claim of self-defense, Goines never fired his gun.
Johnson fled with another passenger in Goines' car but later surrendered to police. The murder weapon also was turned in to police.
When Johnson returns to Judge Victory's court on May 18, he faces a mandatory term of life in prison at hard labor without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.