CADDO PARISH, La. - A Shreveport man who recklessly fled from a Caddo deputy while armed and carrying drugs was convicted in Caddo District Court on Tuesday.
Ramon Grant, 37, was convicted unanimously of three felony charges by an eight woman, four-man jury in District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett's court, following deliberations that lasted about 45 minutes. The trial commenced Monday, March 6, with jury selection.
On January 4th, 2022, Caddo Sheriff's Deputy Justin Dunn was driving an unmarked unit on the northbound entrance ramp to Interstate 49 at Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, when he observed a white Chevy Malibu pass his vehicle at a high rate of speed. Deputy Dunn attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, which was driven by Ramon Grant and which accelerated to speeds over 100 mph.
Pursued by Deputy Dunn's vehicle, by then using lights and sirens, Grant exited the interstate, nearly colliding with two other vehicles weaving in and out of traffic and running a red light. Grant lost control of his vehicle when he tried to turn onto Ockley Drive, and crashed into a traffic pole.
Grant then tried to flee on foot, with Dunn in pursuit. Grant was soon apprehended, handcuffed and Mirandized. Grant then stated he didn’t stop his vehicle because his girlfriend’s gun, a Glock Model 19, was in the car, under the driver’s seat.
Dunn recovered a baggie of what proved to be methamphetamine on the ground near the back end of his patrol car. Grant later admitted the drugs belonged to him. A digital scale also was recovered from Grant’s vehicle.
Grant was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute the Schedule II controlled dangerous substance methamphetamine and illegally carrying a weapon while in possession of methamphetamine.
When Grant returns to Judge Garrett's court March 30th, 2023, he faces five to 20 years in prison at hard labor, without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence, and a fine of from $1,000 to 5,000 fine for conviction on possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, having been previously convicted of first-degree murder in 2008 in Dallas County, Texas.
He also faces one to 10 years in prison with or without hard labor and a fine of up to $50,000 for conviction of possession with intent to distribute the Schedule II controlled dangerous substance methamphetamine.
Finally, he faces a prison term of five to 10 years at hard labor, without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence, for conviction of illegal carrying of a weapon while in possession of methamphetamine.