CADDO PARISH, La. - A Shreveport man who ran from a Caddo deputy while armed and carrying drugs was convicted in Caddo District Court on Tuesday.
Ramon Grant, 37, was convicted unanimously of three felony charges by an eight woman, four-man jury in District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett's court. Deliberations lasted about 45 minutes.
Grant was arrested on Jan. 4, 2022 when he sped past Caddo Sheriff's Deputy Justin Dunn on the northbound entrance ramp to Interstate 49 at Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. Dunn attempted to conduct a traffic stop but Grant accelerated to speeds over 100 mph.
Dunn pursued Grant with lights and sirens. Grant exited the interstate, nearly colliding with two other vehicles weaving in and out of traffic and running a red light. Grant then lost control of his car when he tried to turn onto Ockley Drive and crashed into a traffic pole.
Grant ran from the scene but was soon apprehended. He told deputies he didn’t stop his vehicle because his girlfriend’s gun, a Glock Model 19, was in the car, under the driver’s seat.
Dunn recovered a baggie of what proved to be methamphetamine on the ground near the back end of his patrol car. Grant later admitted the drugs belonged to him. A digital scale also was recovered from Grant’s vehicle.
Grant was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute the Schedule II controlled dangerous substance methamphetamine and illegally carrying a weapon while in possession of methamphetamine.
When Grant returns to Garrett's court March 30, he faces five to 20 years in prison and a fine of from $1,000 to 5,000 fine for conviction on possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, having been previously convicted of first-degree murder in 2008 in Dallas County, Texas.
He also faces one to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000 for conviction of possession with intent to distribute the Schedule II controlled dangerous substance methamphetamine.
Finally, he faces a prison term of five to 10 years for conviction of illegal carrying of a weapon while in possession of methamphetamine.