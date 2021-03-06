SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man was found guilty of sex crimes against juveniles Friday, March 5, 2021.
Kevin Tramell Gaines Sr., 49, of Shreveport, was found guilty on three counts of molestation of a juvenile under the age of 13 and one count of pornography involving juveniles.
Judge Hathaway heard 10 state witnesses, including three child victims, and two defense witnesses before determining Gaines' guilt.
A 4-year-old male child reported he had been sexually molested by the husband of his babysitter in 2009. Despite a full investigation, police could not corroborate the child's statement and no arrest was made.
In 2016, the woman who had babysat the child discovered pornographic photos on her husband's phone and turned the device over to police. During a post-Miranda interview, Gaines admitted that he took the photos and that the photos were of children.
Police interviewed children who had been kept in the home and a second child disclosed sexual abuse. Police re-interviewed the first child who repeated his allegation. During the investigation, Gaines' adult stepdaughter disclosed that as a child she also had been abused by Gaines.
Gaines will return to court March 11, 2021, for sentencing. He faces prison terms of 25 to 99 years on the child molestation counts and five to 20 years on the count of pornography involving a juvenile.