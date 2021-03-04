HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — A shooting at a Mississippi restaurant during a drug deal that left one person dead has resulted in prison time for a Louisiana man.
Shreveport man gets 10 years for 2016 Mississippi slaying
