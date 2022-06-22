SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man was sentenced Wednesday to eight years in prison for a November 2019 shooting that left another man injured.
Tyrone Terry Braden, 47, was convicted in late May in District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr.'s court of second-degree battery in connection with the Nov. 6, 2019 shooting of Kerion Mims in a parking lot on David Raines Road. Mims was shot in both legs. The sentence meted out by Hathaway was the maximum allowed under the law.
Braden also was ordered to pay the costs of court proceedings though inmate banking.
Braden was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Courtney N. Ray and Victoria T. Washington. He was defended by Stephen Glassell.