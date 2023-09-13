pistol converted into machine gun

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man who had pistol modified as a machine gun will serve seven years in federal prison.

Tydarrien T. Porter, 21, was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in connection with a guilty plea entered in April to a charge of possession of a machine gun. 

According to evidence presented to the court, Porter was arrested in April 2022 following a traffic stop where Sheveport police found a number of guns and drugs in his car. In all, officers seized a Joe Bob Outfitters AR pistol, a Draco pistol and a Glock pistol were seized, in addition to 23 grams of marijuana. 

The AR pistol had a drop-in auto sear inserted, which converted it into a machine gun. Porter admitted ownership of the gun and drugs.

He was indicted by a federal grand jury.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Shreveport Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney J. Aaron Crawford.

