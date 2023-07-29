SHREVEPORT, La. - A Caddo Parish jury found a Shreveport man guilty on Friday for the slaying of Jacoby Ware in late 2020.
Devoris Antonio Hardy, 23, was found guilty of negligent homicide in the slaying of Ware, 24, on December 6, 2020.
On December 6, 2020, Ware arrived with a passenger at the Tobacco Shop on the corner of Pines Road and West 70th Street.
At the same time, Hardy walked across Pines Road to the Tobacco Shop.
Ware's passenger exited the car as Hardy approached the driver's side, reaching into his pocket and pulling out a gun, which he used to shoot Ware at point-blank range. The passenger shot back, wounding his hand and his hip. Hardy then fled to a nearby business, where he was arrested.
Hardy will return to court August 14 for sentencing and for further proceedings on a charge of illegal use of weapons.