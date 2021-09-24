SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Caddo Parish jury found a Shreveport man guilty of manslaughter in a trial that concluded Friday.
The two-man, 10-woman jury found LeDarron Demarion Carter, 28, guilty in connection with the June 12, 2019 shooting death of Deverous D. Holden, 25, in the 400 block of Stoner Avenue.
When Carter returns to face District Judge John D. Mosely Jr. on Oct. 14, he faces up to 40 years in prison.
Assistant District Attorneys William J. Edwards and Mekisha Smith Creal prosecuted the case, while Ben Langford defended Carter.