SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man was found guilty in Caddo District Court Friday of armed robbery and a shooting at a popular local restaurant.
The jury deliberated less than an hour before finding Devonta Davis, 23, guilty as charged of the armed robbery and guilty of attempted manslaughter.
Jurors learned that on July 29, 2017, Davis and an accomplice waited outside the back of El Compadre Mexican restaurant to commit a robbery. When their victim exited the restaurant, they approached her at gunpoint and demanded her purse.
The woman's son rushed to her defense and was shot twice in the chest, suffering life-threatening wounds. He has since then made a full recovery.
Davis and his accomplice left the scene on bikes and eventually abandoned them in a field near the restaurant. Officers recovered the victim’s purse, wallet and cell phone in one of the fields.
Nearby, officers recovered articles of Davis' bloody clothes.
Davis will return for sentencing on August 28. He faces up to 20 years in prison for the attempted manslaughter conviction, and faces up to 99 years for the armed robbery.