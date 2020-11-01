SHREVEPORT La. - Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital with life threatening injuries Sunday evening. It happened in the 6100 block of Southern Avenue in the Cedar Grove neighborhood.
Officers say the 46 year old was arguing or fighting with someone at his home. That's when a neighbor says he heard four or five gunshots, then the wounded man showed at his house.
The victim was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health with at least one gunshot wound top the upper body.
Officers are still investigating. Anyone with information should contact Caddo-Shreveport Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373.
