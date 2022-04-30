SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man is in the hospital after being shot Saturday afternoon.
The shooting happened at 2:58 p.m. in the 200 block of Prospect Street. According to police, a male suspect in his 20s was shot at least once in the head as he was sitting in his SUV. At least two shots were fired, according to shell casings found on scene next to the black SUV the victim was sitting in.
The victim was transported to Ochsner LSU Health with a life threatening gun shot wound to the head.
We'll update you on this story as it develops.