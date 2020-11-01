SHREVEPORT La. - A shooting Sunday evening in the 6100 block of Southern Avenue in Shreveport sent one man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Officers say the 46-year-old was arguing or fighting with someone at his home. That's when a neighbor says he heard four or five gunshots, then the wounded man showed up at his house.
The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with at least one gunshot wound to his upper body.
Anyone with information should contact Caddo-Shreveport Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373.
