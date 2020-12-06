SHREVEPORT, La. - A man who was shot and killed in west-central Shreveport early Sunday has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office.
Eric D. Brownlee Jr., 22, of Shreveport, was shot and wounded at a gas station in the 4000 block of Jewella Avenue around 2:22 a.m. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he died of his wounds at 3:39 a.m.
Brownlee was positively identified by Shreveport Police through a fingerprint comparison.
An autopsy has been authorized.