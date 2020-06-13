Shreveport man injured after car ignites during repairs

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Fire Department spent last night fighting a house fire in the Sunset Acres neighborhood.
At around 10:40 P.M. SFD was called to reports of a structure fire in the 2700-block Waggoner Avenue, they arrived on scene within three minutes and reported heavy flames and smoke coming from a vehicle in the carport.
The fire continued to spread to multiple adjacent structures which took 20 firefighters roughly 15 minutes to bring under control.
Firefighters treated the owner of the vehicle and transported him to a local hospital with second degree burns.
The injured man told fire officials that the vehicle was being repaired when it ignited.
This fire is being treated as an accident.