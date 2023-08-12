SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man was jailed after an hours-long standoff on Friday with Caddo Sheriff’s deputies.
Jeremy Small, 42, was arrested after holding his girlfriend hostage for hours at the 3600 block of Rusty Road and refusing to surrender to police.
Detectives say that after an argument with his girlfriend, Small armed himself with a gun, threatened her, and prevented her from leaving the residence.
Small was eventually taken into custody without incident and charged with one count of domestic abuse with a dangerous weapon, one count of domestic aggravated assault, and one count of false imprisonment with a dangerous weapon.
Small was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center. No bond has been set in this case.