SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man in jail for credit card fraud is now facing more felony charges, Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator said Wednesday in a news release.
Detectives said Steve Cook Jr.'s actions account for more than $17,000 in related losses.
Cook, 30, an employee at the Merryton Inn on Monkhouse Drive, was first arrested on Oct. 27 for using a customer's debit card information. During his arrest, he was in possession of a debit card belonging to the victim, Prator said.
Further investigation by Det. Mike King found that Cook opened an account in the victim's name and used it to receive the victim's tax refund and pay for guests' rooms at the hotel. King said there were also several fraudulent checks with the victim's name forged on the checks that were deposited into the account. The total loss amount related to the funds in the account was $17,288.51.
Cook, who was still being detained at Caddo Correctional Center on previous charges, was charged additionally with identity theft, theft and gorgery.