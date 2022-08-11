SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man is jail in connection with a hit and run accident that led to a pedestrian's death last month.
R.E. Freeman Jr., who's 42nd birthday is today, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of felony hit-and-run. He's been booked into the Caddo Correctional Center. Bond has not been set.
He's accused of being the driver of a truck that hit Jason Hamlet, 27, of Shreveport, on July 15 as he crossed Linwood Avenue in front of a SporTran bus. The driver then left the scene.
Hamlet was taken to an area hospital, where he died.
An arrest warrant was issued for Freeman Wednesday.