SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo detectives arrested a Shreveport man on Tuesday after they allegedly found child pornography in his electronic devices, Sheriff Steve Prator said Tuesday in a news release.
Deaundrick Fuller, 22, was booked into Caddo Correctional Center and charged with 16 counts of pornography involving juveniles.
Following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), Caddo Cyber Crimes Det. Thomas Lites discovered four videos posted on Fuller's social media account along with two videos and 10 images in his electronic devices.
The investigation is ongoing and Fuller could face more charges.