BOSSIER CITY, La. – The man who was shot and killed by law enforcement officers following a high-speed chase and crash Saturday was armed with what looked like a semi-automatic rifle.
Jason Michael Mattingly Jr., 31, of Shreveport, got out of his wrecked truck and pointed a gun before dozens of shots were fired. The gun looked like an AR-15 but was actually an airsoft version, sources tell KTBS.
Mattingly died at the scene. No officers or deputies were injured.
Louisiana State Police are leading the investigation since three separate law enforcement agencies were involved in the shooting. LSP was expected to update its investigation this week but so far no additional information has been provided.
The pursuit of Mattingly started in Haughton and ended on East Texas Street in Bossier City. Mattingly was wanted on domestic abuse warrants and a Haughton police officer tried to stop him there.
Sheriff’s deputies got in on the chase on U.S. Highway 80 and put down spike strips. The tires on Mattingly’s GMC truck were flattened but he kept on going.
Bossier City police joined in the pursuit. Mattingly crashed into at least one vehicle – the driver was not injured -- at Airline and East Texas before losing control and overturning his truck near the Benton Road intersection.
That’s when Mattingly “raised up and pointed a gun,” Sheriff Julian Whittington said at the scene.
About two dozen bullet holes were counted in the front windshield and even more in the body of Mattingly’s overturned truck. At least 92 evidence markers were seen in the roadway.
Mattingly has run from the police before. In March 2016, he was charged with aggravated flight from an officer where human life is endangered. That’s one of seven charges filed in two separate arrests that show up on Mattingly’s record in Bossier District Court since 2014.
Mattingly pleaded guilty to the flight charge and was sentenced in January 2018 to five years in prison, with credit given for time served.
But more recently, Mattingly was pending prosecution in Caddo Parish for a charge of second-degree cruelty to juveniles from an August 2021 arrest. He was last in court in January when he waived a jury trial.
His case was set for trial this month. No details were available in the Caddo District Court record since the case involves a juvenile.
Additional charges in Bossier that were tacked onto the aggravated flight arrest include hit and run driving, simple burglary of a vehicle and operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.
He also was charged in July 2014 with two drug charges and theft of a vehicle.