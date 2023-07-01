MANSFIELD, La. – On Friday, shortly after 9:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police began investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on I-49 just north of LA Hwy 509. This crash killed Michael Sandifer, 33.
Sandifer was traveling south on I-49 when he exited the left side of the road, drove across the median, and hit a concrete bridge pillar head-on.
Sandifer, who was not wearing a seatbelt, suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Desoto Parish Coroner’s Office.
Although impairment is not a suspected factor, routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.
Speeding reduces a driver’s ability to steer safely around curves or objects in the roadway, extends the distance necessary to stop a vehicle, and increases the distance a vehicle travels while the driver reacts to a situation. Speeding and other aggressive driving behaviors are among the leading causes of highway crashes and fatalities.