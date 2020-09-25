SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Shreveport man who died Wednesday morning in a head-on collision in south Caddo Parish has been identified.
The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office identifies the victim as 95-year-old Justin Davis.
The crash occurred at approximately 8:30 a.m. in the 9500 block of Highway 1.
Davis was southbound when his vehicle swerved into the northbound lanes, hitting an oncoming vehicle. He was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport but died at 9:09 a.m.
The driver of the second vehicle was taken to Willis-Knighton Pierremont, where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.