UPDATE POSTED MARCH 27, 2023
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Detectives with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office have found more files on an electronic device belonging to Wayne Parks.
After a further forensic examination of Parks' devices, an additional 8,417 files (videos and images) of child pornography were found on his electronic devices, detputies said. These files were verified through National Center for Missing & Exploited Children to be known victims of child pornography.
Parks’ charges have been upgraded to a total of 9,181 counts possession pornography involving juveniles and 82 counts of sexual abuse of an animal.
He is currently housed in the Caddo Correctional Facility. A bond has not been set in this investigation.
ORIGINAL STORY POSTED MARCH 27, 2023
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man is in jail after a Caddo Parish sheriff's deputy said he found more than 800 images and videos showing the sexual abuse of children and animals on the man's electronic devices.
Wayne Parks, 48, was arrested Wednesday for distributing child pornography. The investigation into Parks began in November and culminated with a search of his home on March 1, where several electronic devices were seized.
The specific charges filed against Parks include 764 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles and 82 counts of possession of sexual abuse of an animal. He's held in the Caddo Correctional Center without bond.
More charges are pending as this is an ongoing investigation.