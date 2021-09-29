SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport man is willing to sign over his classic car in return for his two French bulldogs that were stolen from his home Monday morning.
Robert McWilliams has been desperately searching for Chief and Stitch. He’s filed a police report but said he was told the Shreveport police manpower shortage could impact the priority of his case.
McWilliams has suspects – a couple that he had talked to during their walks up and down the street. Three days before the thefts, and before he even knew the man’s and woman’s names, McWilliams said one of his dogs, Stitch, the female, ran out of the yard and the man picked her up and started walking down the street with her.
“She loves people,” McWilliams said of Stitch.
He yelled at the man to bring her back and he did. The man and woman introduced themselves and they chatted a bit about the dogs. McWilliams said the man said he thought the dog was lost since it didn't have a collar on.
There were other encounters between McWilliams and the couple over the next few days, including one day when McWilliams gave them a ride to the grocery store.
"I was trying to be nice and all," said McWilliams.
On Sunday, the couple called while McWilliams wasn't home and said they were sitting on his front porch and waiting for him so they could visit.
But on Monday morning, McWilliams said he left his workplace, which is next door to his home on Southern Avenue near Pierremont, around 11 a.m. to go let Chief and Stitch out of their kennels for a little while. It’s something he did daily. And that’s when he saw the front window of his house busted and the dogs were gone.
McWilliams said it took hours for Shreveport police to respond. Fingerprints were taken and a screwdriver believed to have been used to break the window was seized.
McWilliams said he’s alerted some veterinarian clinics about the missing dogs and he's putting out more flyers. Both dogs are on medication; Chief requires daily care for skin allergies.
Since he has limited funds, McWilliams said he’s willing to sign over his 1967 Plymouth VIP to get his dogs back. He estimates the vintage car to be worth $5,000 to $6,000.
“I’m so willing to let it go,” McWilliams said. “You can’t put a price on my dogs. They are my family; they are my whole heart.”
McWilliams hasn’t seen the couple since the dogs were reported missing. He’s even gone to the house where he drove them to one day and no one says they’ve seen them.
McWilliams asks anyone who knows the whereabouts of Chief and Stitch to give him a call at 318-402-1461 or call Shreveport police.