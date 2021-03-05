SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man accused of the 2014 murder of a cab driver pleaded guilty in Caddo District Court Thursday to manslaughter and attempted armed robbery.
Reginald Demarkus Williams, 31, was accused of the July 5, 2014 slaying of Carlos Jenkins, a 38-year-old cab driver.
Williams initially was charged with second-degree murder, but received a a 40-year prison term for the manslaughter plea with a consecutive 15-year prison term for the attempted armed robbery, the latter term to be served without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence. He appeared before and was sentenced by District Judge Ramona Emanuel.
Jenkins' family was present, agreed with the sentence and was able to give a statement.
Williams was prosecuted by assistant district attorneys Nancy Berger-Schneider and Treneisha J. Hill. He was defended by S.P. Davis.