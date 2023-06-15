SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man accused of a vicious July carjacking that badly injured a local woman pleaded guilty Wednesday in Caddo District Court.
Lewis C. Moton, 49, pleaded guilty in District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr.'s court just as the jury was prepared to enter for the start of his trial.
According to evidence in the case, victim was ending her shift July 28 as a nurse at a hospital in the 1800 block of Irving Place, when Moton forced her car door open and violently attacked her. The nurse ultimately was thrown out of her vehicle into another vehicle and injured as she tried to fight him off. Moton eventually got the upper hand, taking the victim’s phone, car and belongings.
However, police were able to track the victim’s vehicle via an app on her cellphone and recovered the vehicle within 30 minutes of the carjacking. Moton and some of the victim’s belongings were found in close proximity to the vehicle.
When Moton returns to court July 25, he faces a sentence of from two to 20 years in prison without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence. Due to prior felony convictions, he is eligible for enhanced multi-bill sentencing.
Moton was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Kendra Joseph and Jason Waltman. He was defended by Sean Landry.