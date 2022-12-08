SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man who fled from state troopers following a traffic stop and created potentially life-threatening public safety hazards pleaded guilty Thursday in Caddo District Court.
The jury trial of Laderrius Lewis, 34, was just about to begin in District Judge Donald Hathaway's court when he changed his plea. He faced trial on a charge of aggravated obstruction of a highway.
The incident happened Dec. 19, 2019 at Midway Street and Jewella Avenue in west-central Shreveport. Lewis was driving a Crown Victoria when troopers in an unmarked police cruiser behind him noticed multiple traffic infractions and activated the unit's overhead lights to attempt a traffic stop.
Lewis indicated he would stop on a side road, but kept pumping his brakes. A uniformed state trooper stepped out of the passenger side to make clear to Lewis he was being stopped by law enforcement.
While the trooper was giving commands, Lewis sped away and the officers pursued in a low-speed chase that led through a residential area. Lewis ultimately bailed out of his vehicle and ran off.
But he left his car running and in drive. The uncontrolled Crown Victoria veered down the residential street and ultimately came to a stop in the front yard of a residence on Flora Street off of Jewella.
The early afternoon pursuit, with many pedestrians and residents outside in their yards as the cars sped by, was captured on the dash camera of the unmarked unit. When Lewis abandoned the moving car, it was headed directly toward Jewella, on which the video showed a consistent flow of traffic.
When Lewis returns to court Jan. 4 he faces up to 15 years in prison. He has prior felony convictions for aggravated flight from an officer and simple burglary in 2007.
Lewis was prosecuted by assistant district attorneys Courtney N. Ray and Jason W. Waltman. He was defended by Sean Landry.