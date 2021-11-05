SHREVEPORT, La. - A 43-year-old Shreveport man pleaded guilty Thursday to manslaughter and attempted murder.
Louis Lopez Graves entered his plea as a second felony offender in the May 23, 2019 death of Darriel Woods.
Woods, 55, was shot numerous times while walking to his home from a store in the 4100 block of Clover Street.
Graves also pleaded guilty one count of attempted second-degree murder.
Caddo Parish District Judge John D, Mosley Jr. sentenced Graves to 60 years at hard labor without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence. He also was sentenced to 40 years at hard labor, to run concurrently with the 60 year sentence, for the attempted murder.