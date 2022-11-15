SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man accused of raping a pre-teen step-relative pleaded guilty Tuesday just as his trial was to begin in Caddo District Court.
Chad Lamar Dorsey's jury had been selected Monday in District Judge Chris Victory's courtroom and was about to be sworn in when Dorsey, 40, offered to plead guilty to second-degree rape with a 40-year hard-labor prison sentence without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.
The victim and her family members were present and agreed to the plea and sentence, which was immediately ordered.
Dorsey, a step-relation to the 12-year-old victim, engaged in a sexual relationship with the child for more than a year. The girl later reported the sexual activity to her grandmother, who alerted authorities. Dorsey was interviewed by police and confessed to having sex with the minor, but said he believed it was consensual.
Dorsey was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Sam Crichton. He was defended by Leslie Kelly.