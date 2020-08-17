SHREVEPORT, La- 64-year-old Eddie Lane pleaded guilty as charged Monday in Caddo District Court.
Lane pleaded guilty to two counts of molestation of a juvenile. He received 21 years of hard labor for each count, and his first five years are to be served without chance of probation, parole, or sentence suspension.
Lane must also register as a sex offender for life.
Lane's female victims were under the age of 13 at the time of some offenses. Assault incidents date as far back as 2006. For one of the victims, the assaults happened over the course of several years.
The victims delayed reporting their assaults. The victims were also in court on Monday, ready to testify.
Eddie Lane was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Edwin Blewer and Sam Crichton, and he was defended by Kurt Goins.