SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man charged with vehicular homicide and possession with intent to distribute marijuana pleaded guilty to the more serious charge in Caddo District Court.
Dontavius R. Alexander, 26, pleaded guilty on Thursday for his driving that led to the death of Steve Johnson, 32, on Nov. 9, 2021.
On that date, Alexander drove north in the southbound lanes of Mansfield Road, running head-on into Johnson's vehicle. Witnesses reported that Alexander crossed lanes at speeds exceeding 90 mph, leading to the collision.
Multiple witnesses attempted to correct Alexander by flashing their lights, using emergency lights and reporting him to law enforcement. Marijuana was recovered in Alexander's vehicle and his blood-alcohol level was .22%.
Judge Chris Victory sentenced Alexander to 15 years in prison. Due to his blood-alcohol level, Alexander's offense was designated as a crime of violence, with at least five years of his sentence to be served without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.
Alexander was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Victoria Washington. He was defended by Gregory Johnson.