SHREVEPORT, La. — A Shreveport man is recovering from a shooting that happened at a trail ride in DeSoto Parish and ended with the victim being taken to a location in southeast Shreveport.
DeSoto Parish sheriff's investigators said the victim, Dontae Cawthorne, 22, was shot around 1 a.m. Sunday as he was leaving the trail ride taking place in a pasture on White Springs Road in northeast DeSoto Parish. The shooter fired a shot into Cawthorne's vehicle.
Cawthorne was driven to the Kroger gas station on Ellerbe Road, which is where Shreveport police officers responded. Cawthorne was transported to Ochsner LSU Health. He is expected to survive.
It's still unknown what prompted the shooting, Sheriff Jayson Richardson said.
"The information we have at this point is there was no previous altercation" between the shooter and the victim, Richardson said. "But we don't know that for a fact yet."
An effort is underway to identify the gunman.