Wallace Lake drowning April 27, 2023

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man rescued from Wallace Lake around noon Thursday has died. 

Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies and Caddo Fire District No. 5 firefighters responded to a call to help rescue a Shreveport man who had fallen into the lake. 

The man was unresponsive when he was pulled from the water. Firefighters performed CPR and took him to Willis-Knighton Piermont where he died at 12:53 p.m.

It has not been determined if the man died from drowning or if he had a medical condition. 

The identity of the man is being withheld until his family has been notified.

