SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man convicted in October for a 2019 robbery of a Chase Bank branch was sentenced last week to more than a decade in prison in Caddo District Court.
Quantavious Rashard Green, 26, was convicted in District Judge Brady O'Callaghan's on charges of first-degree robbery, aggravated flight from a police officer and felon in possession of a firearm. The charges stemmed from the robbery a Chase branch in the 9000 block of Mansfield Road on Dec. 10, 2019.
Thursday, Judge Brady O'Callaghan sentenced Green to 14 years in prison for the robbery conviction, 10 years on the weapons-possession conviction and five years for the aggravated flight conviction. The terms are to be served concurrently.
Green was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Sam Crichton and Victoria Washington. He was represented at sentencing by Katherine E. Evans.